Switzerland delays UNRWA funding decision

The Swiss government plans to issue CHF56.2 million ($61.4 million) in loans for humanitarian aid projects in the Middle East as it delays a decision on whether to unfreeze its contribution to the UN Palestinian relief organisation UNRWA.

The proposed loan has been submitted to the parliamentary foreign policy commissions for consultation.

In December, the government said it wanted to disburse humanitarian aid funding in the Middle East in tranches and after consultations.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has submitted the first batch of loans for consultation, which are earmarked for the occupied Palestinian territory, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The money is intended for organisations from Switzerland such as the Swiss Red Cross, Terre des Hommes or Caritas. And in addition, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN organisations and international and local non-governmental organisations (Save the Children and others).

