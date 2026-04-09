Switzerland wants to join EU port alliance
Switzerland wants to add the river Rhine port of Basel to the European Ports Alliance.
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Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans said the move would be an “important building block” in the fight against organised crime. He met the relevant authorities in Belgium on Wednesday and Thursday.
Jans gave three reasons for participating in the port alliance. Firstly, to strengthen exchange of information with other countries. Secondly, the participating members could exchange best practices. The third reason he cited was to create uniform standards.
The cantons of Basel-City and Basel-Country are co-owners of the Swiss Rhine “Port of Switzerland”. Both cantons support joining the alliance.
The European Port sAlliance has around 200 members, including around 50 harbours.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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