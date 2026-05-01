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Swiss foreign minister speaks with Iranian counterpart

Switzerland-Iran, Cassis speaks with Foreign Minister Araghchi
Switzerland-Iran, Cassis speaks with Foreign Minister Araghchi Keystone-SDA

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis has had a telephone conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, with Iran locked in stalemate with the United States.

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Swiss foreign minister speaks with Iranian counterpart
Listening: Swiss foreign minister speaks with Iranian counterpart
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The call, confirmed today by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), comes at a sensitive time for international relations.

Contacted by Keystone-SDA, the FDFA declined to provide information about the content of the conversation. According to information shared on the social media platform X by the media outlet Iran Nuances, the heads of the respective diplomatic services discussed the regional situation.

The phone call followed a few days after the foreign ministry announced the partial reopening of the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

The diplomatic office was temporarily closed on March 11 due to the precarious security situation, Bern had explained.

Those were the times of the American and Israeli raids. As will be recalled, Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.

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