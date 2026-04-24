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Switzerland begins gradual reopening of embassy in Iran

Progressive reopening of the Swiss embassy in Iran
The Swiss embassy in Tehran was temporarily closed on March 11 amid the ongoing conflict. Keystone-SDA

A small team has resumed work at the Swiss embassy in Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry announced on Friday.

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Switzerland begins gradual reopening of embassy in Iran
Listening: Switzerland begins gradual reopening of embassy in Iran
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The decision to re-open the embassy gradually was taken after analysing the risks and in agreement with Tehran and Washington.

The Swiss chargé d’affaires and four members of staff are preparing the resumption of embassy activities, the ministry said in a press release, adding that this will depend on developments on the ground.

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Swiss embassy in Tehran temporarily closed

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Foreign Affairs

Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid conflict

This content was published on “The ambassador and five Swiss staff members left Iran by land today and are now safely out of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid conflict

Consular services, including the issuing of visas, cannot be provided yet. Once all the formalities have been completed, other staff will be able to return to Tehran, it said.

Switzerland will then once again be able to represent US interests in Iran directly on the ground in its capacity as a protecting power. The communication channel between the two countries remained open during the temporary closure of the representation.

The embassy was temporarily closed on March 11 due to the precarious security situation. Switzerland is continuing to monitor developments in the region closely, the ministry said.

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