Switzerland begins gradual reopening of embassy in Iran
A small team has resumed work at the Swiss embassy in Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry announced on Friday.
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The decision to re-open the embassy gradually was taken after analysing the risks and in agreement with Tehran and Washington.
The Swiss chargé d’affaires and four members of staff are preparing the resumption of embassy activities, the ministry said in a press release, adding that this will depend on developments on the ground.
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Consular services, including the issuing of visas, cannot be provided yet. Once all the formalities have been completed, other staff will be able to return to Tehran, it said.
Switzerland will then once again be able to represent US interests in Iran directly on the ground in its capacity as a protecting power. The communication channel between the two countries remained open during the temporary closure of the representation.
The embassy was temporarily closed on March 11 due to the precarious security situation. Switzerland is continuing to monitor developments in the region closely, the ministry said.
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The special relationship between Iran and Switzerland
Adapted from German by AI/sb
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