Switzerland pledges CHF60 million aid to Syria

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has pledged CHF60 million in humanitarian aid for Syria.

The head of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Patricia Danzi, travelled to Brussels on Monday to attend the ninth Brussels Conference on Syria.

The funds will be used to help the Syrian population on the ground and in neighbouring countries, said Danzi in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on the sidelines of the conference.

Many returning Syrians lack everything: houses, schools and healthcare facilities. The conference should be part of the solution.

The conference took place around three months after Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled the country. For the first time, representatives of the country were at the table.

Syria was represented by interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, who expressed his thanks for the help provided so far and asked for further investment in his country, as he said in his speech in the conference hall.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

