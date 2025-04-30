Switzerland to ban Hamas from May 15

Starting May 15, Hamas will be banned in Switzerland for five years. The Swiss government set the effective date for the ban, which was approved by parliament last December, on Wednesday.

The bill was drawn up by the government, at the request of parliament, following the Islamist group’s attack on October 7, 2023. It targets not only Hamas but also organisations that serve as a cover for Hamas, those that emanate from it, as well as organisations and groups that act on its orders or in its name.

This decision aims to ensure Switzerland’s internal and external security, facilitate criminal proceedings, and combat the financing of terrorism. It was explained that the aim is to reduce the risk of Hamas and related organisations using Switzerland as a safe haven.

Fight against terror

Preventive police measures, such as entry bans or deportations, will also be more effective and easier to implement. In the fight against terrorist financing, Swiss authorities will be able to more easily exchange information on financial flows with their foreign counterparts in cases of suspicion. The project provides a better overview and greater transparency regarding financial flows.

During the parliamentary debates, the left tried to limit the scope of the ban, so as not to hinder the work of organisations active in peacebuilding and humanitarian aid. These activities will not be punishable, Justice Minister Beat Jans assured, noting that exceptions are included in the bill. Some Greens abstained from voting.

For these organisations to be banned, the Federal Council will have to demonstrate a particular closeness to Hamas. The security policy committees will be consulted.

Up to 20 years in prison

The banning of an organisation or group can be appealed to the Federal Administrative Court. The Federal Council has decided not to enact a specific criminal provision.

The Criminal Code already punishes participation in and support for criminal and terrorist organisations. A custodial sentence of up to 20 years or a monetary penalty is provided for.

The law’s validity is limited to five years. It can be extended by parliament through a regular process. The Federal Council had already decided on October 11, 2023, to designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation, following the Islamist group’s attacks.

