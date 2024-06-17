Switzerland to represent Mexico’s diplomatic interests in Ecuador

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena posted photos of the signing ceremony on X on June 15, declaring that under the agreement Switzerland would “protect, represent and exercise our diplomatic and consular functions” in Ecuador. Keystone/ Sashenka Gutierrez

After Mexico’s government severed diplomatic ties with Ecuador, Switzerland has agreed to represent Mexico's diplomatic interests in Ecuador. Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena and her Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, have signed an agreement to this effect.

Bárcena posted photos of the signing ceremony on X on June 15, declaring that under the agreement Switzerland would “protect, represent and exercise our diplomatic and consular functions” in Ecuador.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday that Switzerland is open to taking on protection mandates. The FDFA however refused to comment on the details of the Mexico accord.

Embassy stormed

Mexico and Ecuador have been involved in an ongoing diplomatic spat which has seen Mexico cut ties with the South American country.

The case centres on the dramatic arrest of Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, twice convicted of corruption and facing fresh charges, who had been living in the Mexican embassy since December. He was seized on April 5 in a raid by Ecuadorean police shortly after Mexico granted him asylum status.

Ecuador justified the violent storming of the Mexican embassy, claiming there had been interference in internal affairs.

Numerous countries and organisations had condemned the Ecuadorian police raid as a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of embassy buildings.

Mexico and Ecuador have each filed lawsuits against each other at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/sb

