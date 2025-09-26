Switzerland confirms plan to treat injured children from Gaza

Around 20 injured children from the Gaza Strip are to be cared for in Swiss hospitals, the government has confirmed.

According to the Federal Council, clarifications are currently underway. It is unclear when and how those affected can be brought out of the war zone due to the situation on the ground.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York about taking in sick children from Gaza. On Thursday, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) said that the Confederation and the cantons were currently examining the possibility of taking in injured people from the Gaza Strip.

The Federal Council was informed about the humanitarian operation on Friday. Much of the information that has been publicised in the media over the past few days has now been confirmed. According to a statement, around 20 children and their relatives are to be brought to Switzerland.

The UK and Italy, for example, have already transferred sick people from the war zone to their hospitals.

