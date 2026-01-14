Swiss government approves mandate for US trade negotiations

Switzerland-USA: Federal Council adopts definitive negotiating mandate Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Talks on a trade deal between Switzerland and the United States are set to begin after the Swiss government gave the green light. On Wednesday, the government approved the final mandate for negotiations.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Suisse-Etats-Unis: le Conseil fédéral adopte le mandat de négociation définitif Original Read more: Suisse-Etats-Unis: le Conseil fédéral adopte le mandat de négociation définitif

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament’s foreign affairs committees and the cantons were consulted. Based on their feedback, the government has made some minor clarifications, it said in a statement.

+ Swiss CEO discusses attending Oval Office meeting

If new areas or issues outside the original mandate are added during the talks, parliament’s committees and the cantons will be consulted again, not just kept informed.

+ Tariffs: will Swiss supermarkets be inundated with hormone-filled beef?

The final mandate builds on the declaration of intent signed on November 14. This sets out plans for Bern and Washington to start talks on a legally binding trade deal as soon as possible. Under the current agreement, customs duties have already been cut from 39% to 15%.

Translated from French by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories Popular Stories