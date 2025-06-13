The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland ‘must protect minorities’ in Syria

The Federal Council called upon to act in favour of minorities in Syria
The Federal Council called upon to act in favour of minorities in Syria Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland ‘must protect minorities’ in Syria
Listening: Switzerland ‘must protect minorities’ in Syria

Swiss politicians from across the political spectrum have called on the government to protect minorities in the face of continuing attacks in Syria.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The Federal Council is instructed to use, in a neutral manner, all the foreign policy instruments at its disposal to guarantee the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in Syria”, read the motions tabled by several parties. The motion was adopted by 123 votes to 54.

+ New country, old fears: an overview of Syria

Syria is a multicultural country. If it is to regain its tranquillity, ethnic and religious minorities must be protected, said parliamentarian Fabian Molina. For Alex Farinelli, protecting minorities is part of Switzerland’s identity. He wants action both bilaterally, through dialogue with Turkey, and multilaterally, as well as on humanitarian grounds. “Small steps can also make a real difference.

“Just because the brutal Assad regime is no longer in power doesn’t mean the situation is any better,” said Balthasar Glättli. Islamism is a real threat not only to the stability of the region, but also to Switzerland, argued Erich Vontobel.

Roland Rino Büchel opposed the motions. “Do the movers of the motion agree on what is meant by ‘all instruments’? Political interference in a foreign conflict helps neither the people on the ground nor Switzerland. “We need to concentrate on what we do best: aid on the ground”, he pleaded. To no avail.

Bashar al-Assad’s fall

The texts were submitted in December 2024, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad as the country’s leader. The jihadist commander Ahmad al-Chareh was proclaimed interim president in January.

Several countries were cautious following this change in Syria’s leadership. United States President Donald Trump sprang a surprise in May by announcing that US sanctions would be lifted.

Switzerland has not decided whether to end the sanctions. However, it did lift some of them in March, following the EU line, as Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pointed out.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR