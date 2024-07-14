Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Trump shooting: Swiss president condemns ‘unacceptable’ attack

viola amherd
Current holder of the Swiss rotating presidency, Viola Amherd. Keystone-SDA

Viola Amherd reacted with “shock” to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump and wished him a fast recovery.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA/dos

“Violence in politics is unacceptable and goes against all our common democratic principles,” Amherd wrote on the platform X on Sunday.

She said that Switzerland’s thoughts were with Trump, the victims and their families, as well as the American people, and wished the former president “a speedy recovery”.

+ Why Swiss politics is less polarised than elsewhere

The Republican presidential candidate-elect was shot at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was injured in the ear. In addition to the suspected shooter – who was killed by security officers – one spectator also died and two others were seriously injured, authorities said.

US President Joe Biden and other politicians in the US and around the world also reacted with shock and spoke out against any form of violence in politics.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

russian embassy in bern

More

Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is looking into a Russian agent and two others suspected of violating several laws. One arrest warrant has been issued.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR