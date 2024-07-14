Trump shooting: Swiss president condemns ‘unacceptable’ attack

The Republican presidential candidate-elect was shot at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump was injured in the ear. In addition to the suspected shooter – who was killed by security officers – one spectator also died and two others were seriously injured, authorities said.
US President Joe Biden and other politicians in the US and around the world also reacted with shock and spoke out against any form of violence in politics.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.