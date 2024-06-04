US Vice President Harris to attend Ukraine peace conference

US Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in the Ukraine peace conference on June 15 and 16 at the Bürgenstock hotel in Nidwalden.

Harris will be joined by US President Joe Biden’s security advisor, Jake Sullivan, according to a press release.

Harris will emphasize the US government’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the White House announced in a communiqué on Monday.

This peace must be based on the sovereignty of Ukraine, its territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The Vice President will also “reaffirm support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Russian aggression”.

