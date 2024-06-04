Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

US Vice President Harris to attend Ukraine peace conference

Kalama Harris
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

US Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in the Ukraine peace conference on June 15 and 16 at the Bürgenstock hotel in Nidwalden.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Harris will be joined by US President Joe Biden’s security advisor, Jake Sullivan, according to a press release.

Sign up to get the latest news from Switzerland directly to your inbox

Harris will emphasize the US government’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the White House announced in a communiqué on Monday.

+Ukraine conference in Switzerland: diplomacy against a historic backdrop

This peace must be based on the sovereignty of Ukraine, its territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The Vice President will also “reaffirm support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Russian aggression”.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

According to the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos), at the end of April there was around 31% more snow on all of Switzerland's 1,400 glaciers than the average for the years 2010 to 2020.

More

The glacier melt in the Swiss Alps has begun

This content was published on The peak of the snow accumulation was most likely reached on Monday, wrote Glaciologist Matthias Huss on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Read more: The glacier melt in the Swiss Alps has begun
No funds for swiss army

More

Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine

This content was published on There will be no CHF15 billion ($17 billion) special fund for the army and reconstruction in Ukraine. The Senate has clearly rejected a motion by its security policy committee.

Read more: Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR