Four people arrested after protest at UK PM Sunak’s home

LONDON (Reuters) -Four men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home in northern England on Tuesday, local police said in a statement.

“We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds,” the statement said.

Campaign group Youth Demand posted videos on X of a man entering a lake on the property and defecating in what he said was an act of protest against Sunak’s government.

The group wants to stop new oil and gas licences being issued and also calls for a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

(Reporting by William JamesEditing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

