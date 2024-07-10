Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France’s Macron urges mainstream parties to form a coalition – letter

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on France’s mainstream political forces to form a coalition with a “solid” majority after Sunday’s elections resulted in a hung parliament.

Macron made the remarks in a letter published in several regional newspapers. He said he would name a prime minister at the end of this process.

In urging a coalition, Macron used the term “Republican bloc” which implies mainstream parties and not the far right and hardleft.

