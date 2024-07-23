French leftist front to propose Lucie Castets as candidate prime minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s leftist New Popular Front coalition, which won the largest number of seats in parliament in an election this month, said it had agreed to propose Lucie Castets as its candidate for prime minister to President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement, the four parties in the front said that Castets was a civil servant who had worked in fighting fiscal and financial fraud.