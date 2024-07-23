Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French leftist front to propose Lucie Castets as candidate prime minister

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s leftist New Popular Front coalition, which won the largest number of seats in parliament in an election this month, said it had agreed to propose Lucie Castets as its candidate for prime minister to President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement, the four parties in the front said that Castets was a civil servant who had worked in fighting fiscal and financial fraud.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR