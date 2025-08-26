Listening: Swiss workers want to choose when to retire
Almost two-thirds of the Swiss population would like more freedom to choose their retirement age, according to a survey by Deloitte Switzerland. A large majority of those polled also expressed reservations about the pension system reforms proposed to date.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les Suisses veulent pouvoir choisir quand partir à la retraite
Original
The study therefore proposes greater flexibility in the retirement age. In future, everyone should be able to decide for themselves when they want to retire.
According to the survey, there is little support for reforms to the pension system that would increase the financial burden on employees. An increase in employee contributions was rejected by a relative majority of 49% of respondents.
The Deloitte study is based on a variety of data and on an online survey of 1,000 people throughout Switzerland.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.