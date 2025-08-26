Swiss workers want to choose when to retire

Keystone-SDA

Almost two-thirds of the Swiss population would like more freedom to choose their retirement age, according to a survey by Deloitte Switzerland. A large majority of those polled also expressed reservations about the pension system reforms proposed to date.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the audit and consultancy firm stated that 68% of those surveyed would prefer to decide their own retirement age rather than be subject to a 65-year limit.

The study therefore proposes greater flexibility in the retirement age. In future, everyone should be able to decide for themselves when they want to retire.

According to the survey, there is little support for reforms to the pension system that would increase the financial burden on employees. An increase in employee contributions was rejected by a relative majority of 49% of respondents.

The Deloitte study is based on a variety of data and on an online survey of 1,000 people throughout Switzerland.

