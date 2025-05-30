Futures Slide as Tariff Concerns Sap Confidence: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell as traders navigated renewed uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and their impact on the American economy.

S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.1%, pointing to a choppy finish to a week that saw equities swing between gains and losses. The dollar edged higher while US Treasuries were little changed. An index for Asian stocks was also weaker while European equities outperformed.

Tariff headlines are once again steering the direction of markets as unpredictability about the impact and scope of Trump’s trade agenda pushes investors to re-assess their appetite for risk. It follows a rebound in US stocks that had set the S&P 500 on track for its biggest monthly gain since 2023 before momentum began to fade on fiscal and growth concerns.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Thursday that trade talks with China were “a bit stalled.” Earlier, a federal appeals court offered Trump a temporary reprieve from a ruling that threatened to throw out the bulk of his agenda. Trump aides have insisted that the president will not be denied his tariff push and that the policies will remain, one way or another.

“The setup is quite pessimistic, whether you look at trade, fiscal outlooks, inflation, valuations, you name it,” said Dan Boardman-Weston, chief investment officer at BRI Wealth Management. “We’re keeping some cash on the sidelines as I expect volatility is here to stay for much longer.”

Later on Friday, traders’ focus will turn to the US personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy — the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation — for signals about the health of the economy and the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

While the impact of Trump’s tariffs on April price data is expected to be modest, the trade-policy influence is likely to become more apparent as soon as next month. On Thursday, a report showed the US economy shrank at the start of the year due to weaker consumer spending and an even bigger impact from trade than initially reported.

Meanwhile, European stocks continued to benefit from weaker sentiment toward the US. The Stoxx 600 rose 0.6%, setting the gauge on course for the biggest monthly gain since January.

Funds in the region attracted inflows of about $1 billion in the week through May 28, while US equities suffered outflows of about $5.1 billion, according to Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR Global data.

The dollar remained on track for its longest streak of monthly losses in five years, despite a modest 0.2% gain on Friday. Traders’ concern that Trump’s trade policies could undermine the economy is adding to the greenback’s weakness and eroding its appeal as a traditional haven.

“No matter what happens, markets realize that we are facing a long period of uncertainty,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Allowing tariffs to remain in place raises risks of stagflation and is both dollar and equity negative.”

Nomura Holdings Inc. is setting its sights on the US for growth despite the current turmoil surrounding the world’s biggest economy.

New World Development Co. is looking for more banks to join an up to HK$15.6 billion ($2 billion) loan backed by its key asset.

Ex-Stellantis boss says new CEO is logical choice after own exit.

Gap Inc. shares sank in premarket trading after the retailer said it anticipates as much as $300 million in tariff impact.

Banco Santander SA surpassed Barclays Plc as Europe’s largest issuer of significant risk transfers, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation’s largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigate tariffs.

