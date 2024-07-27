Gategroup Unit Reaches Agreement With Unions, Averting Strike

(Bloomberg) — Gategroup Holding AG’s gategourmet unit reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with a coalition of unions representing its workers, averting a threatened strike, the company and unions said Saturday.

The agreement, after years of negotiation, includes an improved health-care plan and wage increases, gategourmet said in a statement. The parties are working on final contract language so the unions can seek ratification from their members.

The Teamsters union, part of the gategourmet coalition, said in a post on X that the agreement is a “fair offer” for more than 8,000 workers at 30 US airports.

“We look forward to a renewed partnership and long-term stability under this agreement,” gategroup North America President Jens Kuhlen said in the company’s statement.

The company provides catering and food logistics to airlines around the world.

