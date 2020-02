Philippe Cohen, ballet director of the Grand Théatre de Genèveexternal link, who is back on the Prix de Lausanne jury after an absence of ten years, speaks positively about how dance training has evolved.



"There was a time when we were almost a bit to rigid in our approach. But I see that training has really evolved in this area. It's important to have a good technique, but you shouldn't forget that dancing is also about pleasure and that we are first and foremost artistic performers," he says.



