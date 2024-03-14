German coalition partner may block EU packaging waste plans – sources

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, have raised objections to EU plans to cut packaging waste, government sources told Reuters, potentially blocking a provisional deal made in Brussels.

This would be the latest example of bickering within the awkward three-way coalition, comprising Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and pro-business FDP, hampering plans.

Government sources told Reuters on Thursday that ministries run by the FDP could not approve the proposals. Some small and mid-sized companies oppose the plans to cut packaging waste and ban single-use plastics partly due to related costs.

Earlier this month, the EU reached a provisional deal on the plans but they still need approval from the European Parliament and EU governments.

Table.Media had reported that Berlin was trying to agree a position before a vote by ambassadors to the EU on Friday.

A spokesperson for the transport ministry, headed by the FDP, declined to comment on internal government discussions. The Greens-led environment ministry did not immediately respond.

Germany has already blocked or forced last minute changes to EU plans to curb CO2 emissions from cars and also from trucks as well as a law that would have required large companies to determine whether their supply chains use forced labour.