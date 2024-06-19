Germany’s Habeck says China ties more complex ahead of Beijing trip

reuters_tickers

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that relations with China had become more complex but that the country was an important partner in all fields.

“The experience of recent years is that, in critical areas at least, a high level of dependency on just one country, with which there is also a certain competitive or systemic rivalry, can become a problem,” Habeck said. “The German economy has fully understood this.”

Speaking ahead of his visit to China and South Korea, Habeck said Germany did not want to separate from China but some issues should be addressed during the trip, particularly China’s support for Russia and human rights issues.