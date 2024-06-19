Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s Habeck says China ties more complex ahead of Beijing trip

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that relations with China had become more complex but that the country was an important partner in all fields.

“The experience of recent years is that, in critical areas at least, a high level of dependency on just one country, with which there is also a certain competitive or systemic rivalry, can become a problem,” Habeck said. “The German economy has fully understood this.”

Speaking ahead of his visit to China and South Korea, Habeck said Germany did not want to separate from China but some issues should be addressed during the trip, particularly China’s support for Russia and human rights issues.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR