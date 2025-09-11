The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Valais cantonal parliament has given the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF10 million ($12.5 million) for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

On Thursday, the cantonal parliament unanimously approved the government’s draft decree on Blatten in a single reading. Only residents who were living in Blatten on the day of the disaster on May 28 are to receive money.

Companies are required to have carried out their main activity in Blatten at that time. The Valais Grand Council agreed on these conditions when dealing with a total of 18 amendments.

