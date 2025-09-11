Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide
The Valais cantonal parliament has given the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF10 million ($12.5 million) for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.
On Thursday, the cantonal parliament unanimously approved the government’s draft decree on Blatten in a single reading. Only residents who were living in Blatten on the day of the disaster on May 28 are to receive money.
Companies are required to have carried out their main activity in Blatten at that time. The Valais Grand Council agreed on these conditions when dealing with a total of 18 amendments.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
