Glencore to Cut Costs By $1 Billion Across Business By End-2026

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc said it will take $1 billion of costs out of the business by the end of 2026, as the company responds to pressures from lower commodity prices and the economic impacts of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Glencore didn’t provide details of how the cost reductions would be achieved and said it would provide a further update when it reports financial results next week. The miner and commodity trading giant has been grappling with lower prices for coal, traditionally its biggest earner, while prices for cobalt have also slumped. The company’s sprawling refining business has also been hit by some of the lowest metal processing fees on record.

“A comprehensive review of our industrial asset portfolio during the period recognised opportunities to streamline our industrial operating structure, to optimise departmental management and reporting, and to support enhanced technical excellence and operational focus,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle said in a statement.

The world’s biggest miners are looking to remove costs and simplify as the industry faces lower prices for the most profitable commodities such as iron ore and coal. Anglo American Plc has already been on a cost cutting drive, while Rio Tinto Group’s new CEO has been tasked with streamlining the business.

Glencore has also increased its long-term profit guidance range for its trading unit for the first time since 2017, following the sale of Viterra Inc. to Bunge Global SA. The outlook has been increased to $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion, up from a longstanding level of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion.

The trading unit earned $1.35 billion in the first half, Glencore said.

Glencore was among commodity traders that saw profits soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine whipsawed markets. While Trump’s return to office has brought a resurgence in price volatility, some energy companies have said that the sharp headline-driven spikes make it difficult to trade.

