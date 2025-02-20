The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Global elections

Kosovars living in Switzerland participate in the 2025 parliamentary elections

In this video, Kosovars living in Switzerland talk about their experiences of voting in person for the first time in Switzerland.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

Adelina Gashi
