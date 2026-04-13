Swiss observers satisfied with Hungarian elections
According to election observer Sibel Arslan, Sunday's elections in Hungary were "very well organised, very calm and very peaceful". Election observer Roland Rino Büchel also spoke of "fair elections" and "clean procedures".
The Hungarian peoples’ decision was clear and there were no doubts about the fairness of the election, Büchel told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. The Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian from St. Gallen took part in a Council of Europe observation mission in Hungary. His observations were confirmed at a debriefing with other observers on Monday morning.
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Where she was able to observe the elections, they were “very fair”, said Arslan . The Green Party parliamentarian from Basel also took part in the mission.
In the run-up to the elections, international organisations expressed doubts about the fairness of the ballot. On Monday afternoon, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will announce the initial results of their respective missions.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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