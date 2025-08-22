Swiss authorities and firms agree to cut sugar in cereals, yoghurts and drinks

New targets have been set under the initiative. The amount of sugar added to serums, breakfast cereals and milk-based drinks will have to be lowered by 10%. The same applies to soft drinks. The bar has been set at 5% for yoghurts.
The commitment to reducing sugar in foodstuffs was initiated ten years ago. In a press release on Thursday, the the interior ministry said it was pleased with progress.
Yoghurts, serums, milk drinks, breakfast cereals and soft drinks now contain significantly less sugar than they did ten years ago.
The ministry also wants to reach an agreement with the food industry to lower the salt content of processed foods. At present, only Aldi Switzerland is prepared to support this approach.
