Swiss president calls for European economic cooperation

Economics ministers want to strengthen Europe's resilience Keystone-SDA

At a meeting with the economic ministers of German-speaking countries in Zurich on Friday, Swiss president Guy Parmelin urged trade cooperation on the continent.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Wirtschaftsminister wollen Resilienz Europas stärken Original Read more: Wirtschaftsminister wollen Resilienz Europas stärken

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

European measures should not affect the interlinked supply and value chains. Cooperation and trust must be strengthened among like-minded people – this is urgently needed in view of the geopolitical situation, Parmelin told the media as this year’s host of the traditional meeting.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland? Economic outlook 2026

The aim was therefore to work together to strengthen Europe’s economic security and resilience.

Germany’s minister of economic affairs, Katherina Reiche, also emphasised the similarities between the four countries, including their values and language.

However, agreements should also be concluded with new partners outside of Europe, and she mentioned the Mercosur agreement and the Gulf states as possible partners. “The order of the day is not ‘Made in EU’ but ‘Made with EU’,” said Reiche.

Single market does not end at the EU border

Austria’s minister of economic affairs, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, took the same line – cooperation in Europe and strengthening competitiveness is the answer to economic powers such as the United States and China. We should respond to the challenges “with the power of the internal market”.

But the single market does not end at the EU border. With this in mind, he welcomed the negotiations with Switzerland. He also emphasised that the weakness of the US should be turned into an advantage for Europe. Diversification is necessary, which is why new trade markets should be explored.

Particularly in times of global uncertainty, increased growth momentum and competitiveness are especially important, according to a press release. Possible measures to achieve this goal include the removal of trade barriers, the reduction of bureaucracy and de-regulation.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the traditional annual quadripartite meeting of economics ministers from German-speaking countries.

More

More Swiss economy rebounded slightly Q4 2025 This content was published on Swiss economy regains some momentum in the fourth quarter of last year. Read more: Swiss economy rebounded slightly Q4 2025

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories