Swiss lawmakers agree on China trade framework
Both Swiss parliamentary chambers have agreed on the wording of legislation to control foreign investments in Switzerland, particularly Chinese.
The House of Representatives has followed theSenate, which spoke out in favour of limiting the law.
For example, the law will now not apply if a company takeover would jeopardise security or the supply of essential goods and services in Switzerland. The law is only intended to prevent takeovers that jeopardise public order or security.
In 2020, parliament instructed the govenment to draw up a law to scrutinise foreign investments. This was triggered by the takeover of Swiss agrochemical giant Syngenta by state-owned Chem China, among other things.
Since then, many have feared that China could also take over security-relevant companies and infrastructure in the future.
