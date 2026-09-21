Meat imports from Brazil to Switzerland halted
Switzerland halted imports of meat and meat products from Brazil earlier this month, due to the lack of guarantees regarding the reduction of antibiotics in livestock farming.
The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that reports by the Swiss public broadcaster SRF consumer programme Espresso were accurate.
According to these reports, the import ban has been in force since September 3.
The reason for the ban is to prevent antibiotic resistance. Countries wishing to export animal products to Switzerland or the European Union must demonstrate that they comply with regulations for reducing the use of antibiotics in livestock farming.
Only countries that meet these requirements will be included on the relevant list.
“Brazil has not yet provided sufficient guarantees that its products comply with the regulations on the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry,” said the food safety office.
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Switzerland has adopted the EU’s import ban. Under the Agriculture agreement, Switzerland and the EU form a common veterinary area. Accordingly, Switzerland applies the same import conditions to animal products such as meat and meat products from countries outside the EU.
A resumption of imports cannot be ruled out. According to food safety officials, a review of the affected products from Brazil is currently underway in the EU.
Should this review yield positive results and the EU member states give their approval, exports from Brazil could be authorised once again.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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