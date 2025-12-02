The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Global trade

Swiss lawmakers vote to ease weapons exports

Parliament wants to make it easier to export and re-export weapons
Parliament wants to make it easier to export and re-export weapons
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss lawmakers vote to ease weapons exports
Listening: Swiss lawmakers vote to ease weapons exports

Both Swiss parliamentary chambers have approved the easing of war materiel exports and re-exports.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The House of Representatives has approved, by 120 votes to 63, the relaxations earlier decided by the Senate.

The proposal follows a request from parliament, which currently prohibits all sales if a country is involved in a conflict or seriously violates human rights. The goverment has proposed a reform that would allow it to deviate from the authorisation criteria in exceptional cases for a limited period.

+ How neutrality holds back the Swiss defence industry

Parliament has supported the derogation proposed by the government, as well as the relaxations decided by Senators, in view of the current geopolitical situation in Europe and around the world.

Economic Minister Guy Parmelin assured lawmakers that the amendments did not call into question the law of neutrality. In addition, interests will be weighed up before each authorisation.

The House of Representatives made a number of changes to the draft. The dossier will now go back to the Senate.

