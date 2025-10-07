Gold, Stocks Pare Gains as Dollar Strengthens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar gained and global equities held near record highs as the election of a pro-stimulus leader in Japan added momentum to gains in Asia.

The greenback rose against all Group-of-10 peers, while gold backtracked from an earlier 0.4% gain which set another record as political crises around the world lifted demand for the haven asset. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index pared an advance of as much as 0.4% that had taken it to a new intraday peak with chips and technology stocks leading. European and US equity-index futures were flat.

Japanese shares extended their rally after Sanae Takaichi’s near-certain ascent to become the country’s next prime minister had sent the yen sliding and drove up yields on long-tenor bonds. Japanese bond futures pared their losses after an auction of 30-year government bonds drew firm demand.

While equities worldwide have surged to successive record highs, worries over the US government shutdown and a political crisis in France have driven investors toward alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin, sending both to new peaks. At the same time, a flurry of AI-related deals among chipmakers has propelled shares higher and fueled some concerns of a speculative bubble reminiscent of the late-1990s dot-com era.

“Semiconductors are ‘on fire,’” said Louis Navellier at Navellier & Associates. “The AI narrative continues to gain momentum.”

Technology stocks have been powering a global equity rally, with Monday’s AMD deal being the latest big-budget data center agreement this year.

It follows last month’s announcement that Nvidia Corp. was planning to invest as much as $100 billion in OpenAI amid demand for tools like ChatGPT and the computing power needed to make them run.

Tech firms are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on advanced chips and data centers, and the final bill may run into the trillions. The financing is coming from venture capital, debt and, lately, some more unconventional arrangements that have raised eyebrows on Wall Street.

Meantime, Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed Tuesday.

Takaichi’s election shook up global markets Monday with stocks surging on prospects for more spending, while currencies and bonds weakened. The yen held its losses, hovering around the highly watched 150-a-dollar level.

“I think there’s definitely some more room to sell off, but at the same time I think this might be an overreaction,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, on Bloomberg TV.

Options traders are the least bullish on the yen in more than three years now that Takaichi appears in line to become the next prime minister.

Volatility in Japan’s longer-dated government bonds is on the rise following Takaichi’s win, and the moves may spill over to markets as far away as the US and UK, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Japan’s 30-year auction went off smoothly with a higher bid-to-cover ratio than the previous sale, which will be a relief for investors across G-10 long-term debt. A solid auction, but investors won’t get too excited about JGBs until they are certain whether Takaichi will be confirmed as prime minister.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its gold forecast for December 2026 to $4,900 an ounce, up from $4,300, citing ETF inflows and central-bank buying. According to the latest data, the People’s Bank of China added to its gold holdings in September for an 11th consecutive month.

Such frenzied buying amid a broad decline in the dollar has lifted gold’s gains this year to more than 50%, putting the metal on track for its strongest annual advance since 1979. Investors starting to view gold as a safer asset than the dollar is “really concerning,” said Citadel’s billionaire investor Ken Griffin.

This year, traders have been betting more on gold, silver and Bitcoin, in what’s been called the “debasement trade.” The sudden push to a fresh all-time high in Bitcoin over the weekend has options traders adding to bets that the largest cryptocurrency will rally to $140,000.

Corporate News:

LG Electronics Inc.’s Indian unit is set to start taking orders for its $1.3 billion initial public offering, joining Tata Capital Ltd. to launch deals in what could be a record month for new listings in the country. A devastating fire at a major supplier for Ford Motor Co. is set to disrupt business for months, the Wall Street Journal reported. Elliott Investment Management has approached several Japanese companies about buying their shares in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:52 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Japan’s Topix was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1693 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.48 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1387 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3458 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $124,399.81 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,715.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.74% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.670% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.39% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $61.89 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Cheng and Joanne Wong.

