Gold and Copper Lead Metals Rally, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking rally in commodities gained fresh momentum as gold, copper and silver hit all-time highs amid a weaker dollar and rising geopolitical tensions.

Gold climbed 2.3% to $5,540 an ounce, boosting this month’s gain to about 30%. Silver extended this year’s advance to 64%, after surging 148% in 2025. Copper jumped 5% on the London Metal Exchange and Brent crude climbed to the highest since September. All these assets are priced in dollars so they benefited from the greenback’s decline.

Treasuries fell amid concern rising commodity prices will add to inflation. Increasing market’s concerns, President Donald Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal with the US or face military strikes far worse than the attack he ordered last June. Equities fluctuated as megacap tech earnings failed to ignite the markets.

“Global markets are trading with a clear lack of conviction,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets. “Rising geopolitical tensions around Iran and a volatile US dollar are adding to the sense that macro risks remain unresolved, keeping investors in a cautious, wait-and-see mode.”

With tech earnings sending mixed signals and scrutiny of AI spending intensifying, markets are favoring selective positioning over bold risk-taking until clearer signals emerge. Volatility in bond and currency markets has risen as uncertainty grows, driven by Trump’s threats toward European allies over Greenland and his administration’s sharpened attacks on the Fed’s independence.

All those risk factors have fed into more demand for haven assets such as gold.

What Bloomberg strategists say:

Gold’s near 30% rally this month and silver’s eye-popping 60%-plus spike have the two precious metals close to their steepest such rallies on record. The relentless momentum will be making traders concerned that these seemingly unsustainable surges will end with very ugly and sustained reversals.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.3%, retracing some of the gains it made after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US hadn’t intervened to support the yen and reiterated a strong dollar policy. The index slid for a seventh time in nine sessions, putting it line for the worst month since April.

Mixed megacap earnings and a profit beat by Samsung Electronics Co. failed to ignite technology shares. While Tesla Inc. rose 1.9% and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped 6.6% in aftermarket trading, Microsoft Corp. slumped 6%. Asian shares and equity-index futures for the US and Europe fluctuated.

“The uncertainties may drive more divergences across stocks globally and across sectors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s strategist Marvin Chen. “For Asia, the pressure on the dollar can drive more inflows to regional markets. Investors are going to have to be more selective in market and sector allocations.”

On Iran, Trump said the fleet of US ships he’d ordered to the region, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, is “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that the US might launch another attack, but those threats have recently been linked to Iran’s deadly crackdown on protests rather than its atomic activities. The US leader has previously said Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” in the strikes last June that targeted three facilities across the country.

Elsewhere, a rout in Indonesian stocks extended into a second day, triggering a temporary trading halt, as investors stayed cautious over potential downgrade risks and transparency concerns flagged by MSCI Inc.

“Concerns are building, but the environment points to measured caution, not a full retreat,” said Francis Tan, chief Asia strategist at Indosuez Wealth in Singapore. “The unclear signal on rate cuts keeps markets uneasy.”

Highlights:

Microsoft’s spending surged to a record high and cloud sales growth slowed, sending the shares down amid investor concerns that it could take longer than expected for the company’s AI investments to pay off. Meta’s robust advertising business, which boosted its current-quarter outlook above estimates, is making it possible for the company to invest at record levels on artificial intelligence this year. Samsung’s chip unit blew past expectations with a more than five-fold profit gain in the December quarter, boosted by an artificial intelligence boom, and announced a $2.5 billion buyback. Amazon.com Inc. is cutting 16,000 corporate jobs in an effort to remove layers of bureaucracy and “increase ownership,” becoming the latest company to target managers for layoffs in recent years. Tesla Inc. revealed plans to invest $2 billion into Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, while reporting higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. Chinese property shares rose after a local media report that developers are no longer required by the regulator to submit a key set of metrics designed to rein in their debt buildup Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:24 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.5% Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1985 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 153.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9430 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $87,775.76 Ether fell 2.7% to $2,934.45 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.26% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.250% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $64.17 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.3% to $5,542.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

