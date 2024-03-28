Haiti gang violence deaths surge in 2024, UN report says

1 minute

GENEVA (Reuters) – Gang violence in Haiti has killed over 1,500 people so far this year while dozens have been lynched by so-called self-defence brigades, the U.N. human rights office said on Thursday.

“All these practices are outrageous and must stop at once,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement released alongside a U.N. report describing the “cataclysmic” situation in the Caribbean country.