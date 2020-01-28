Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Science

Harmful substances Certain plant pesticides banned in Switzerland from July

Pile of fruit

The use of chlorpyrifos is particularly prominent in the growing of citrus fruits such as mandarins and oranges

(Keystone)

Plant pesticides with the active ingredient chlorpyrifos and the variant chlorpyrifos-methyl may no longer be used in Switzerland from July 1, 2020. Until then, their use is permitted under certain conditions. 

Last June the Federal Office for Agriculture banned the use of pesticides containing these active substances from August 1, 2019. It argued that the active substances were extremely toxic to humans, birds, mammals, fish, amphibians, insects and, in particular, all types of bees and bumblebees. 

However, eight manufacturers and distributors of these pesticides appealed to the Federal Administrative Court, which upheld the complaints with suspensive effect. 

The appellants, as well as Greenpeace Switzerland, WWF Switzerland and Federal Office for Agriculture, have now reached an agreement in the context of a judicial conciliation, the Federal Gazette saidexternal link on Tuesday. This stipulates when the ban will apply and how the individual agents can be used until then. 

The affected products are Blocade, Cortilan, OleoRel, Pyrinex and Reldan 22. As of July 1, their use is prohibited for all crops. A complaint can be lodged against this decision within 30 days. 

Chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl will be banned in the European Union from the end of January.


Plant Protection Switzerland nurtures secrecy on pesticides

Swiss pesticide approval procedures are still far from transparent, fueling strong suspicions of collusion between the authorities and industry.

Keystone-SDA/ts

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters