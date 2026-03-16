Swiss pharma firm Idorsia CEO resigns after less than a year

Idorsia CEO Gupta resigns - Clozel becomes interim CEO Keystone-SDA

After less than a year in office, Srishti Gupta steps down as CEO of Swiss pharma firm Idorsia. She has also left the Board of Directors. Founder and long-standing CEO Jean-Paul Clozel will take over as interim CEO.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Idorsia-Chefin Gupta tritt zurück – Clozel wird Interims-CEO Original Read more: Idorsia-Chefin Gupta tritt zurück – Clozel wird Interims-CEO

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Clozel remains a member of the Board of Directors at Idorsia. The Board of Directors has started the search for a new CEO, the biotech company announced on Monday. The decision was made by mutual agreement between the CEO and the Board of Directors.

In a press release, Clozel thanked Gupta “for the significant contributions she has made both as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors during an important phase in Idorsia’s development”. She has shown great commitment to Idorsia’s mission.

The Board of Directors will soon propose new independent candidates for election at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026.

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Back on road to success

Gupta’s election made waves last year. The doctor had already been on Idorsia’s Board of Directors since 2021 and had also worked for McKinsey & Company for 18 years as an executive in the fields of pharmaceuticals and global health. The fact that she is married to Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan had repeatedly made headlines.

Gupta’s main aim was to get Idorsia back on the road to success after numerous setbacks and negative headlines. She succeeded in boosting sales of the sleeping pill Quviviq and streamlined the pipeline to focus on promising candidates. At the same time, she set out with the stated goal of maintaining Idorsia as an independent company.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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