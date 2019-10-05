Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

High resolution Switzerland as seen by the eye in the sky

Forest road

La Chaux-de-Fonds, October 2017.

Salad field

Galmitz, June 2018.

Skate Bowl

The Skate Bowl in Lausanne, April 2018.

Candles protect grapes from the cold in a Valais vineyard

Candles protect grapes from frost in a Valais vineyard, April 2017.


Yellow Field

Fields in Bavois, May 2019.

Women's strike

Women in Lausanne during the national women's strike on June 14, 2019.

Tree-top path

A tree-top path in Mogelsberg, May 2018.

Rhône Glacier

Covers on the Rhône Glacier, September 2018

Motorway

The A1 motorway by Ecublens-Crissier, May 2018.

Apolide Locarno

5,000 lifebelts form the work of art "Apolide" by the artist Oppy de Bernardo on the Piazza Grande in Locarno, March 2018

Lavaux

Vineyard in Lavaux. September 2018. 


Boats on Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich. July 2019


Weinberge

Leytron in Valais. November 2018

Saffa

Saffa Island in Lake Zurich. January 2019

Views of Switzerland from above

Switzerland, when seen from above, opens up new perspectives. Aerial photographs are “tools for reflection”, as the internationally renowned Swiss photographer Georg Gerster referred to his pictures. “From above, one sees not only what is, but also what could be – the inventory of our opportunities.” 

The weightlessness with which the camera floats over the yellow treetops and the winding road is transferred to us. This creates a feeling of elegance and elevation. The bird’s-eye view lets us feel a little of the freedom we associate with flying. 

The eye floating above us not only has the unique ability to visualise abstract geometric forms on the Earth’s surface that can be seen only from a distance, it has also left behind the distractions and duties of life on Earth as well as the laws of gravity. 

Scholars in the early 20th century believed that the “form” of living space made visible by aerial photography was indeed the key to understanding the cultural norms, values and modes of production of the societies that produced these forms. At that time, after elaborate planning with heavy camera equipment, people would step into the basket of a gas balloon to reach the necessary heights. The Swiss Eduard Spelterini was one of the pioneers of aerial photography. 

Such cameras can now be bought in discount shops. Photographers today carry a drone in their car. The view from above has become so common that today there is hardly a wedding photographer who does not take at least one picture with a drone.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters