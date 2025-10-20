Holcim Agrees to Buy Xella in $2.2 Billion Walls, Roofs Deal

(Bloomberg) — Holcim Ltd. is set to acquire Xella, a European walling systems company, in a €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) deal, expanding its building solutions business following the spin off of its North American unit.

The acquisition, announced Monday, is Holcim’s largest since the $3.4 billion purchase of Firestone Building Products in 2021 and adds to the company’s offerings outside the core cement business. Holcim has also been betting on more expensive, sustainable products to bolster margins with its value-over-volume strategy.

The deal will expand Holcim’s walling and roofing business in Europe – its largest geographically. Europe’s walling market is worth more than €12 billion and is set to reach €16 billion by the end of the decade, it added.

Xella will boost exposure to the German residential market, which is poised for an upturn, Vontobel analyst Mark Diethelm said in a note.

The shares rose as much as 1.7% in early Zurich trading, after Holcim gained around 55% in the past twelve months. Earlier this year, the company spun off its North American operations in a new dual listing between Switzerland and the US. The new unit, Amrize, is the largest cement provider in the US and Canada as measured by sales and production volume.

Holcim has made 10 bolt on acquisitions in the first half of 2025. Through 2030, about 4-6 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) will be allocated to large strategic M&A and opportunistic share buybacks. M&A will be mostly comprised of bolt-ons, but the company will also consider larger deals.

Xella, headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, has projected 2025 net sales of around €1 billion and has around 4000 employees. Its brands include Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor.

Through this acquisition, Holcim enters new markets including Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Cross-selling is set to increase Holcim’s revenues with walling solutions including adhesives, finishes, renders, and waterproofing.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances, Holcim said in a statement. It will be value accretive from year one.

