Holcim Buys $750 Million Majority Stake in Peruvian Firm
(Bloomberg) — Holcim Ltd. is buying a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a building materials producer in Peru, its largest acquisition in Latin America.
Holcim will acquire 50.01% of the Lima and New York-listed company from the controlling Hochschild family, according to a spokesperson. The deal values Cementos Pacasmayo at $1.5 billion, according to a statement Tuesday.
Cementos Pacasmayo is a Peruvian producer of building materials with projected 2025 net sales of $630 million and an Ebitda margin of 28%.
Holcim said the deal is set to strengthen its presence in one of its most profitable regions — Latin America.
The acquisition comes a year after Holcim entered Peru, where it has made a number of purchases.
Cementos Pacasmayo has three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants.
Year-to-date, the Swiss building material manufacturer has made 15 acquisitions — on the mark of what Chief Executive Officer Miljan Gutovic projected, while it spun off its North American operations Amrize Ltd.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Holcim could be interested in Cemex SAB’s Colombian operations.
In October, Holcim announced a $2.2 billion acquisition of Xella from private equity firm Lone Star Funds to beef up its building solutions division as it aims to strengthen its offerings away from traditional cement. The company aims to grow the unit’s net sales — including from flooring, walling and roofing — to 50% of the group total by 2030.
