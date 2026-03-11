Swiss town Interlaken tightens rules as second homes rise sharply

The Swiss town of Interlaken has once again introduced a planning zone aimed at protecting housing for full‑time residents. The move comes in response to a sharp rise in the number of second homes in recent years.

The planning zone covers residential, mixed-use and core areas. It allows the authorities to pause building permit procedures for up to two years if a project goes against the purpose of the plan.

Interlaken introduced a similar measure back in 2018 in response to the rise in tourist lettings on platforms such as Airbnb. Tourism rebounded strongly after the Covid‑19 pandemic and neighbouring municipalities have since tightened their own rules. According to the city parliament, the steps taken in Interlaken are no longer enough.

Pressure on the housing market has risen sharply. Between 2020 and 2025, the number of flats increased from 3,431 to 3,724, while the number of second homes grew disproportionately, climbing from 428 to 554.

This amounts to a 29.5% increase. If the trend continues, Interlaken could soon hit the 20% threshold for second homes and come under the scope of the Federal Second Homes Act.

Parliament has the final say

During the two-year planning zone, a working group made up of representatives from the city parliament, the building commission and the administration will look into further measures. Their main focus will be on tightening the rules around converting primary residences into second homes and on short-term tourist rentals. The proposals will be published for public consultation before the city parliament decides whether to amend the building regulations.

Translated from German by AI/sp

