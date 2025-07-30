The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

HSBC Says Swiss and French Authorities Are Probing Private Bank

(Bloomberg) — HSBC Holdings Plc’s Swiss private bank is being investigated by local and French law enforcement agencies over its involvement in alleged money laundering, the bank said in a statement.

The investigations are at an early stage and authorities are examining potential offenses related to what the bank said were “two historical banking relationships,” according to a statement. HSBC warned the possible impact on the firm could be significant, though it was “not practicable” to predict what that might be.

Switzerland’s financial regulator last year announced that it had found that HSBC’s private bank had failed to carry out adequate checks on high-risk accounts owned by politically-exposed persons designed to prevent money laundering.

At the time, Finma said it had found serious violations of the law related to a total of more than $300 million of transactions carried out between 2002 and 2015.

HSBC was ordered to conduct a review of its anti-money laundering systems and of all of its high-risk business relationships and relationships with politically-exposed clients. The bank was also told that it could not take on any more politically-exposed persons as clients until the work was complete.

