Swiss lawmakers want international cooperation spending freeze
Swiss spending on international cooperation should be suspended until 2030, according to a Senate vote.
The parliamentary chamber agreed with the government on this point, by 25 votes to 18, as part of the debate on the budget reduction programme.
This spending freeze will result in savings of CHF107 million in 2027, CHF167 million in 2028 and CHF234 million in 2029. Right leaning parties wanted to go even further with the cuts.
At the other end of the political spectrum, the left wanted to abandon the suspension of spending.
Senators agreed to reduce the impact on the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum, by 23 votes to 22, with the Senate president casting the deciding vote.
