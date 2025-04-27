Swiss bishops against major reforms of Catholic church

“Nevertheless, we are always making reforms in small steps.” With regard to reforms, the Church in Switzerland cannot be viewed in isolation, Morerod added.
In Switzerland, there is a “great divide between traditionalists and progressives”, said the Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg. Opinions are often diametrically opposed, especially when it comes to emotional issues such as homosexuality.
Morerod cited a mass in Geneva as an example: it was not appreciated by everyone that a homosexual person had been invited to attend. He did not want to express his personal opinion on the subject of homosexuality in the interview.
“Stupid” statements
The divide is neither geographical nor generational. Young people have also approached him about the fact that the church should speak out against homosexuality, he said, adding: “They said – and I’ll quote one example – that they fear their children will become homosexual later on if the church no longer takes on this task.”
He called this statement “stupid”. “But it doesn’t help to tell people that they are stupid,” he said. That’s why he is relying on dialogue.
He also hopes for dialogue from the new Pope. Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, always sought dialogue with everyone.
“The new Pope should therefore do the same as Francis,” said the President of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference.
More
More
Over a quarter of Swiss Catholics consider leaving the church
This content was published on
In Switzerland 27% of Catholics have thought about leaving the church, according to a survey by the Sotomo research centre.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.