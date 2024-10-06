Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Collective cult massacres are still a possibility in Switzerland

Parallels between mass suicide in Montreux and OTS tragedy
Parallels between mass suicide in Montreux and OTS tragedy Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Collective cult massacres are still a possibility in Switzerland
Listening: Collective cult massacres are still a possibility in Switzerland

A cult-linked massacre like that of the Order of the Solar Temple (OTS) 30 years ago could happen again in Switzerland, warns the director of the Inter-cantonal Center for Information on Beliefs (CIC).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On the night of October 4 to 5, 1994, 25 members of the Order of the Solar Temple (OTS) were poisoned and burnt to death in Salvan in canton Valais, 23 suffocated or were riddled with bullets in Cheiry in canton Fribourg and five killed in Quebec.

More

More

The 1994 Solar Temple cult deaths in Switzerland

This content was published on Solar Temple gained worldwide notoriety between September 1994 and March 1997 when the burnt bodies of 74 of its members were found in Switzerland, Canada and then France. On October 5, 1994, 23 bodies were discovered in a burnt-out farm in canton Fribourg. Another 25 bodies were found in canton Valais. Several had been shot…

Read more: The 1994 Solar Temple cult deaths in Switzerland

A family tragedy in Montreux in 2022 is proof that the same could happen again, according to Manéli Farahmand. On March 24, 2022, five members of the same family threw themselves off their balcony. Only the son survived. The criminal investigation concluded that it was a premeditated collective suicide.

“Although on a smaller scale […] we can make a link with the OTS case,” explains Farahmand in an interview published in Le Matin Dimanche.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

“In both cases, survivalist convictions turned into apocalyptic visions, with the evocation of a ‘passage’ to another dimension to escape the irreversible degradation of the planet,” says Farahmand.

Farahmand points out that inquiries to the CIC mainly concern Christianity, in particular evangelical circles, new spiritualities or alternative therapies. “In comparison, Islam, as well as Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish traditions, account for only around 7% of annual requests”.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
190 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More than 1,100 Swiss cheeses on show in Lugano

More

Swiss Cheese Awards winners announced

This content was published on The three best Swiss cheeses were chosen on Friday in Lugano from over 1100 products submitted to an international jury.

Read more: Swiss Cheese Awards winners announced
Switzerland delivers equipment worth 5.6 million to Ukraine

More

Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine

This content was published on Thirty rubble removal machines and thirty fire-fighting pumps: this is the equipment that Switzerland will be delivering to the Ukraine in the next few days. The total value of these goods is 5.6 million Swiss francs.

Read more: Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR