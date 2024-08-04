Queer community celebrates diversity in Bern

There is also a need for better legal protection for rainbow families and equal access to reproductive medicine, they said.
In addition to political demands, Pride is also an event that celebrates diversity. The parade was colourful and loud in keeping with the motto. The organisers had explicitly pointed out that they wanted queer symbols on flags and banners, for example.
For the most part, this wish was fulfilled. Only a small group on the fringes of the rally carried Palestine flags and chanted slogans such as “free Palestine”.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Swiss President Amherd’s historic visit to Mongolia
This content was published on
Swiss President Viola Amherd and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed a joint declaration on future cooperation, marking the first visit by a Swiss president to Mongolia.
Apartment building prices rise, office property prices stagnate
This content was published on
Market prices for investment properties varied in the second quarter of 2024. Prices for apartment buildings continued to rise, while prices for office properties remained stagnant.
Swiss duo wins bronze in Olympic double sculls rowing
This content was published on
Andrin Gulich and Roman Röösli clinched the bronze medal in the double sculls at the Olympic rowing regattas. Meanwhile, the lightweight double sculls team of Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada finished fourth.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.