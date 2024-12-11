Several anti-Semitic attacks reported in Zurich

Several anti-Semitic attacks in Zurich at the weekend Keystone-SDA

Jewish residents reported being physically attacked or verbally abused in Zurich over the weekend.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mehrere antisemitische Angriffe am Wochenende in Zürich Original Read more: Mehrere antisemitische Angriffe am Wochenende in Zürich

“Five different incidents were reported to us,” said Jonathan Kreutner, Secretary General of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), on Tuesday. He confirmed reports in the online new website 20Minuten.

The attacks all took place in the suburb of Zurich-Wiedikon at the weekend. As far as is known, most of the attacks were reported to the police.

“Such a spate of physical attacks on Jewish people, where we have to assume, at least in part, that they only took place because the people were Jewish, is worrying and unusual,” said Kreutner in the 20 Minuten report. Word of the incidents had spread in the Jewish community and caused concern.

The number of antisemitic incidents in German-speaking and Italian-speaking Switzerland rose in 2023. A total of 1,130 antisemitic incidents were reported or observed, compared to 910 in the previous year, as reported by SIG and the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism (GRA) in the spring. According to the latest anti-Semitism report, incidents in Germany increased particularly after the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. The figures for 2024 will be published by the SIG in the spring.

