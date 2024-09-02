Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland

In principle, tolerance is an important value for a large part of the Swiss population. But opinions differ on the nature of this tolerance, whether between men and women or according to the political orientation of the parties.

The gap is particularly clear on the question of tolerance towards other sexual orientations and gender identities, as shown by a Sotomo Institute poll published on Sunday. Women consider these two themes to be very important, at 66% and 50% respectively. Men are less convinced at only 49% and 32% respectively.

A similar picture emerges according to political party. A large majority of leftwing Social Democrat and Green Party supporters consider tolerance of other sexual orientations (85%) and gender identities (70%) to be important. Only 33% and 14% of rightwing People’s Party supporters respectively feel this way.

