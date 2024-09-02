Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland

The concept of tolerance varies widely in Switzerland
The concept of tolerance varies widely in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland
Listening: Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland

In principle, tolerance is an important value for a large part of the Swiss population. But opinions differ on the nature of this tolerance, whether between men and women or according to the political orientation of the parties.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The gap is particularly clear on the question of tolerance towards other sexual orientations and gender identities, as shown by a Sotomo Institute poll published on Sunday. Women consider these two themes to be very important, at 66% and 50% respectively. Men are less convinced at only 49% and 32% respectively.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A similar picture emerges according to political party. A large majority of leftwing Social Democrat and Green Party supporters consider tolerance of other sexual orientations (85%) and gender identities (70%) to be important. Only 33% and 14% of rightwing People’s Party supporters respectively feel this way.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR