More than 700 children from Sri Lanka were adopted in Switzerland, some of them illegally.

(Keystone / Anthony Anex)

A report on irregularities in adoptions from Sri Lanka in the 1970s and 1980s concludes that authorities turned a blind eye to the situation. More than 700 Sri Lankan children were adopted in Switzerland during that period.

The Swiss authorities had been aware of the existence of irregularities and cases of child trafficking until the end of 1981. This is the main conclusion of research carried out by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences external link(ZHAW) commissioned by the Federal Office of Justice and Police external linkand presented on Thursday. For the first time, the ZHAW was able to evaluate adoption records of children from Sri Lanka held by certain federal authorities, three cantons, several district offices and municipalities.

Through an internationally organised network, up to 11,000 Sri Lankan children were given up for adoption, often illegally, in various European countries, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s. More than 700 children from Sri Lanka were adopted in Switzerland, some of them illegally.

The cantons were responsible for supervising the intermediary bodies handling the adoptions. But since child custody went beyond national borders in this case, the final responsibility lay with the national authorities. According to the ZHAW study, critical voices had already been raised inside the Federal Department of Justice and Police in the mid-1970s. The Swiss embassy in Colombo, which issued visas for the children from Sri Lanka, was also regularly tasked with processing a large number of adoption cases over the years.

According to the ZHAW study, the placement of these Sri Lankan children proved to be very lucrative for locals because of poverty and low wages in Sri Lanka, a situation that also encouraged corruption.

The starting point for the study was a Dutch television programme, which aired in 2017 and drew attention to widespread child trafficking between Sri Lanka and several European countries. A report published in 2019 initially lifted the veil on the controversial adoptions of Sri Lankan children by Swiss parents in the 1980s.









swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018