Breaking menstruation taboos in West Africa

Over 300 million girls and women worldwide menstruate every day, yet the topic remains taboo in West Africa. This impacts girls’ education and women's health. Some NGOs are trying to change local attitudes to periods.

1 minute

Rahel Osterwalder

In Ghana and Togo, grassroots organisations like IAMANEH Switzerland and local NGOs are working to challenge cultural perceptions and improve health norms around menstruation. These groups empower rural communities through workshops, and teaching women how to make reusable sanitary pads and address inadequate hygiene.

One example is the Obibini Girls Surf Club in Busua, a beach resort in Ghana. The club is breaking down gender barriers by encouraging young girls to surf, while also challenging the taboo around menstruation. In this way, girls like 14-year-old Christina not only learn to ride waves but also gain confidence in understanding their own bodies.

In workshops organised by the club, they learn more about menstrual health and the misconceptions surrounding it. One cultural belief being challenged is the idea that girls and women need to quarantine themselves during their periods, as they are often viewed as impure or unclean. Other NGOs engage men through role play leading to more acceptance of women and their needs.

Edited Virginie Mangin

More