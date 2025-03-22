Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

Swiss minister backs the WHO and its mandate

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider calls for sustainable funding for the WHO
The Swiss interior minister, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss minister backs the WHO and its mandate
Listening: Swiss minister backs the WHO and its mandate

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has called for stable and sustainable funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). It is in Switzerland’s interest that the WHO continues to fulfil its mandate, she says.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, Baume-Schneider met the Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva, according to the interior ministry. Talks focused particularly on the WHO’s tense budget situation and reform processes.

“I actually came away [from the meeting] with renewed energy,” Baume-Schneider said in a Saturday interview with the Le Temps newspaper. “Of course we are worried about the attitude of the US, but it’s reassuring to see that multilateralism has retained its strength, perhaps even more than ever,” she said.

More

“In a situation like this, it is not a question of giving in to fear. We must act together and not allow divisions to prevail,” said Baume-Schneider, who reaffirmed “Switzerland’s interest in and support for the WHO, as well as for the ability of states to come together to find solutions”.

At a time of budgetary cutbacks, it’s more important than ever to clearly emphasise the organisation’s main mandate, the minister said, according to the press release. Switzerland is in contact with other countries, donors and the WHO itself in an effort to preserve life-saving programmes – for example in the fight against diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and polio.

The WHO, of which Switzerland is a founding member, is backed by its 194 member states, Baume-Schneider’s ministry pointed out. It has global expertise and provides a multilateral institutional framework for promoting health protection worldwide.

‘Proactive’ government

When asked about the threats to international Geneva posed by the US financial cuts, Baume-Schneider said the city’s international ecosystem “is not going to fall apart” – although it’s important to “stay alert” to the situation.

“I’m not minimising the risks, which are very significant. But I am convinced that, together with the Federal Council and the canton of Geneva, we are going to respond appropriately,” she told Le Temps. Despite criticism, “the government in Bern is doing what it has to do, it is talking to international bodies, it is being proactive”, she added.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR