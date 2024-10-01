Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
International Geneva

Geneva rail station to be expanded at a cost of CHF2 billion

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva Cornavin train station, which is used by cross-border workers from France, is to be expanded at a cost of around CHF2 billion Swiss.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Swiss Federal railways, the federal government, the canton and the city of Geneva presented the preliminary project to the public on Tuesday.

The construction project includes a new underground station with two tracks and additional passenger underpasses. The infrastructure for passengers will be tripled as a result, the project partners announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, four extra trains per hour will be able to pass through the station.

Cornavin station is the third largest railroad station in Switzerland and is used by around 170,000 passengers every day. The aim is to be able to transport more passengers in future.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

