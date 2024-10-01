Geneva rail station to be expanded at a cost of CHF2 billion

Geneva station to be expanded at a cost of two billion francs
Keystone-SDA
Geneva Cornavin train station, which is used by cross-border workers from France, is to be expanded at a cost of around CHF2 billion Swiss.
October 1, 2024 - 13:39
October 1, 2024 - 13:39
Swiss Federal railways, the federal government, the canton and the city of Geneva presented the preliminary project to the public on Tuesday.
The construction project includes a new underground station with two tracks and additional passenger underpasses. The infrastructure for passengers will be tripled as a result, the project partners announced in a press release on Tuesday.
+ Meet the foreigners: a quarter of the Swiss population
In addition, four extra trains per hour will be able to pass through the station.
Cornavin station is the third largest railroad station in Switzerland and is used by around 170,000 passengers every day. The aim is to be able to transport more passengers in future.
